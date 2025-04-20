After Paul Heyman’s betrayal, Roman Reigns to bring back WWE legend as his new Wiseman? Possible post-WrestleMania angle explored

Paul Heyman shocked the entire WWE Universe after he pulled the 'Heist of the Century 2.0,' after double-turning on Roman Reigns and CM Punk, joining forces with Seth Rollins, forming a new heel alliance. The Undisputed Tribal Chief was utterly shocked by the betrayal, and he could bring back a legend as his Wiseman.

Roman Reigns could return to get answers from his Wiseman, Paul Heyman. And in due course, the former Undisputed WWE Champion could bring back WWE legend, Rikishi, on television as his new Wiseman.

The Samoan Stinker has been vocal about the Bloodline saga, though the legend hasn’t appeared on television in the storyline so far. The last time he was seen on WWE television was in 2020, during The Undertaker’s retirement ceremony. Following Heyman's betrayal, he could return to back up Reigns and continue the Bloodline arc.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Paul Heyman could have betrayed Roman Reigns on the orders of a major WWE legend

Many saw Paul Heyman’s betrayal coming beforehand. However, it was still a sensational heel turn. The WWE Universe has been debating and providing theories about why The Wiseman backstabbed Roman Reigns, ending their iconic five-year-long alliance.

One of the most talked-about theories circling Paul Heyman’s heel turn is that The Rock will ultimately emerge as the real mind behind the backstabbing.

Fans have been sharing a picture from Seth Rollins' special entrance. The Visionary used a flamethrower, similar to The Final Boss’ walkout at WrestleMania 32.

This could be seen as a hint that The Rock could be the true mastermind behind Paul Heyman’s shocking turn.

However, the angle mentioned above is hypothetical at this point. It will be interesting to see how Paul Heyman will justify his actions at WrestleMania 41 in the coming weeks.

