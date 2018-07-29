WWE News: AJ Lee dominates WWE's poll asking fans who they want returning at Evolution.

What's the Story?

Yesterday on their official website, WWE had a poll asking fans which female superstar of the past would they like to see at WWE Evolution. Among 12 female superstars, AJ Lee came out the clear fan favorite garnering over 50% of the votes for herself.

The former Divas Champion beat the likes of Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson and Beth Phoenix with ease.

In Case You Didn't Know

Ever since Stephanie McMahon's announcement of WWE Evolution, WWE has taken every step to promote the event. After confirming the likes of Lita and Trish Stratus for the event, WWE posted a poll on their website asking fans which other members of WWE's female alumni they would like to see at Evolution.

AJ Lee won the said poll by a landslide as she currently has 68% of all votes to her name. Second to her comes Stacy Keibler, Beth Phoenix and Kelly Kelly, all tied at just 5%. The other women on the list are Torrie Wilson, Jacqueline, Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, Summer Rae, Eve Torres, Michelle McCool and Layla all of whom got less than 5% votes.

The Heart of the Matter

WWE would like to make Evolution as big as possible and that means having more names in the show. Names that can actually draw. Every member of the main roster has already been confirmed to be a part of the show. The NXT roster will also be involved as well as the Mae Young Classic 2018 competitors. The Finals of the tournament are expected to be held at the event.

WWE has spared no expense in filling up their women's division with as much talent as possible as they recently signed independent superstar Toni Storm as well as Japanese ace Io Shirai. Increasing international appeal for the hardcore fans, WWE also confirmed that Trish Stratus and Lita will be appearing on the show. Such names will attract the casual fans as well.

The arrival of AJ Lee into the scene would be highly beneficial for WWE as AJ Lee was one of the biggest female draws of her time. Her second Divas title reign was the longest reign of all time until Nikki Bella broke it in 2015. Moreover, AJ Lee is a crowd favorite who will be universally loved wherever she goes.

What's Next?

While there is no confirmation or rumors regarding Lee's return to the WWE, the fan support she still has within the company's fans is tremendous. If WWE can work out a deal with her, she will give Evolution a much-needed boost. Moreover, her involvement in WWE product will resurrect rumors about a certain CM Punk returning to the company. Again.

