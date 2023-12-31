AJ Lee drops potential WWE return tease amid Royal Rumble speculation

CM Punk's return to AEW a few years ago had led to many fans speculating that his wife AJ Lee would follow him back to the ring.

Lee had retired back in 2015 and it was reported that multiple injuries were the main catalyst for her retirement and the reason why she has remained away from the ring.

Punk's subsequent WWE return has now led to more speculation that Lee could be heading back to her former company, and with the Royal Rumble on the horizon, many fans believe it could finally be time.

Could Lee be teasing something big here?

Lee recently dropped several images on her Instagram stories relating to her time on Heelz where she was able to step back into the ring. She did go on to note that she had bumped several times for the show and then went back into retirement.

That hasn't stopped fans from pointing out that if she could take several bumps, then she could probably be part of a rumble match.

Lee putting her Converse back on in an Instagram story has now led to excitement that this could be the beginning of teases that she could be set to make her return.

Will AJ Lee make her WWE return at The Royal Rumble?

While it is always noted that you should "never say never" in WWE, AJ Lee is someone who has made it clear that she doesn't want to return to the ring, and is happy to watch her husband flourish from the sidelines.

Lee clearly still has the itch for the business since she was able to step back in the ring for Heelz, and if they were able to convince her to take a few bumps despite her injuries, then perhaps could Triple H talk her into another run with WWE?

Will AJ Lee return to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

