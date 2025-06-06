AJ Lee to finally come out of retirement for mentor-student feud at WWE Evolution 2? Exploring the possibility

WWE legend AJ Lee has not been seen in the wrestling industry for years, and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear her theme song play in the arena once again. There has been much speculation about Lee potentially returning to the industry to surprise the world with a possible feud, but things have never turned this way.

Since CM Punk's return in 2023, speculation about Lee’s comeback to the squared circle has been making the rounds on the internet. Fans have eagerly anticipated the star’s return, and with WWE’s announcement of Evolution II, the potential comeback has garnered even more attention.

While AJ Lee could have numerous feuds following her potential return, the biggest match that fans have been waiting for is one between Lee and CM Punk’s protégé, Roxanne Perez. Both women have the potential to go head-to-head and could take the women’s division by storm.

Perez has looked up to Lee throughout her wrestling career and is regarded as CM Punk's "daughter" in the industry, which makes this feud quite natural. The star could easily return on a stage like RAW to be confronted by Perez, which could serve as the foundation for their dream match at the premium live event.

Lee could potentially come out of retirement and head straight to Perez for a potential match. While it’s quite possible that Lee will return to the company and feud with Perez for a match at Evolution II, rumors have surfaced online that Lee is not even close to making her comeback, even at the premium live event, disappointing fans around the world.

Fans will have to continue waiting to see if AJ Lee has any plans to make her return.

CM Punk addressed AJ Lee’s potential return last year

Since The Best in the World’s return to WWE, there have been numerous questions about his wife’s plans to return to wrestling. In an interview on Ringside Collectibles last year, the legend addressed his wife’s potential comeback, stating that he would love to see her back in the ring. While he did not escalate anything, he mentioned it was entirely her decision.

“I’m the wrong guy to ask those questions about. My stance - I know there’s a lot out there of that - but I certainly am not pushing her to do anything. I think she knows that there’s options. I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different. But if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between her and certain people. I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that; just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly, yes, I would love to make out with my wife on television again,” Punk said.

While AJ Lee’s return is still awaited, fans have not lost hope. Only time will tell if Lee has any plans to return to a wrestling ring.

