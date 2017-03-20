WWE/ UFC News: CM Punk surprises AJ Lee with the perfect gift on her birthday

On her 30th birthday, AJ Lee received a birthday surprise from her husband, CM Punk.

AJ Lee approaches former-WWE champion CM Punk

What’s the story?

CM Punk gave his wife, AJ Lee, one of the best surprises she could have asked for on her birthday. He brought one of her best friends, former-WWE superstar Kaitlyn, to their home in Chicago for Lee’s 30th birthday.

In case you didn’t know....

Lee and Punk have worked quite hard since leaving the WWE within a year of each other. The Voice of the Voiceless competed in the UFC and lost to Welterweight star Mickey Gall, He even entered the realm of comic book writing while he trained for his MMA debut.

His significant other is now a published author. Her book, “Crazy is my Superpower: How I Triumphed By Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules” is bound to be on the New York Times’ Bestselling list.

While neither has anything to do with professional wrestling, Punk and Lee are succeeding without the WWE’s name attached to a paycheck or Twitter handle.

The heart of the matter

The former-WWE Divas champion displayed her affection for Kaitlyn, aka Celeste Bonin, on Instagram in an appreciation post on her 30th birthday.

Even Punk was proud of his efforts on her birthday and he took to Twitter to elaborate on his success.

Man oh man I did good. Happy birthday to this strong, smart, gorgeous woman: @AJBrooks 11/10 pic.twitter.com/AoArz4knk6 — Coach (@CMPunk) March 19, 2017

The WWE can be a lonely place as proven by the schedule WWE demands from its roster spanning over 300 days each year. It can include sleepless nights, bad hotels, broken down cars, 10-plus hour flights and multiple weeks away from home.

Being a WWE superstar can take a toll on someone, which is why finding a support system is paramount. Lee and Bonin were that for each other, like many WWE tandems before them.

What’s next?

CM Punk’s MMA career is shrouded with ambiguity with Punk wanting to continue to fight but UFC head Dana White being tentative about the possibility. Punk is under a two-year contract and will eventually end up getting another shot inside the Octagon. As for AJ Lee, the former Divas Champion is all set to release his much-anticipated book that is sure to break a few records.

Author’s take

For Lee, Bonin and Punk, there’s clearly more to life than wrestling. While the UFC star is still clinging on to the contract signed by Dana White, the UFC President, he’s still a presence in the WWE today with the fans chanting his name every now and then.

Lee and Bonin played major parts in the Divas Revolution, which they arguably began before Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley debuted in WWE NXT. On television, Bonin and Lee were best friends turned foes. They still cherish the same relationship off screen and thanks to CM Punk’s caring attitude, a reunion was made possible.