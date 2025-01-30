AJ Lee to return to exact revenge on longtime WWE rival - 4 reasons why Lee will return at Royal Rumble

AJ Lee has been rumored to make her WWE return for several years. After her husband CM Punk surprisingly came back at Survivor Series 2023, the rumors picked up steam.

The former Divas Champion hasn't wrestled for almost a decade, but CM Punk recently claimed that he would love for Lee to be part of the Royal Rumble match. However, Punk mentioned that it was ultimately Lee's decision since she was struggling with a back injury when she opted to retire in 2015.

The following list will look at four reasons why she will show up at Royal Rumble 2025.

#4 The Women's Division is different in 2025

AJ Lee was one of the stars who pushed for a Women's Evolution throughout her career It has now become a reality and she deserves to be part of it. Lee made a difference when she was in WWE and turned heads for being different. Hence, it could be time that she made her return as part of the new era under Triple H.

Many believed CM Punk would never return but now that he's back, Lee's comeback would make sense as well.

#3 AJ Lee is still in incredible shape

Despite not wrestling for a decade, Lee has remained in fantastic shape. She recently stepped back inside as part of Heels. The former champion appears to have kept much of her in-ring attire and turned back the clock when she set foot in the squared circle with her husband to train for the role.

As seen in the video above, Lee can still go, and a small spot in the Rumble may prove whether or not she can still do it on the biggest stage.

#2 Lee's husband wants her to return

CM Punk and AJ Lee have been married since 2014. She once noted that Punk's departure from the company led to her decision to retire a year later. There were several factors behind her retirement, including Punk's issues with WWE as well as her back injury.

Punk has now made it clear that he wants her to return. Lee can wrestle with her husband for the first time since there are several couples they can go up against, including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

#1 Nikki Bella is rumored to be returning

AJ Lee had a lot of rivals, including Kaitlyn and Paige. However, her biggest was Nikki Bella. She made it clear that she wasn't a fan of the Divas division that Nikki Bella represented for years.

As part of her Slammy Award win, Lee once noted that she didn't like the direction of the division and Nikki also went on to wipe out her longest Divas Championship reign. There are rumors that Bella will be part of the Royal Rumble, and Lee definitely would enjoy returning for one match to exact some revenge.

