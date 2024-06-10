AJ Lee to return to WWE and teach current champion a lesson following recent incident? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez defeated TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and successfully retained her NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground Las Vegas on June 9, 2024. However, what happened backstage after the match between Perez and CM Punk has gained huge fan interest, and AJ Lee may now need to teach the upstart a lesson.

In a backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber, Roxanne Perez was boasting about her win. This was when Perez's mentor, CM Punk, confronted her. He expressed disappointment with the way the match played out and asked the NXT star to focus on her title reign. This prompted the 22-year-old to call The Second City Saint a "hypocrite." Hence, AJ Lee might confront Perez to avenge the insult.

AJ Lee can make a return to the Stamford-based company and confront the NXT Women's Champion. It has been well documented over the years that AJ Lee was Roxanne Perez's pro wrestling idol growing up. Hence, Lee may teach The Prodigy a lesson in respect after the latter's recent actions.

AJ Lee could bring back injured WWE star

CM Punk is Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade's mentor, with the NXT stars referring to him as their 'Wrestling Dad'. Therefore, it was surprising to see Perez react to Punk's advice in the manner she did at NXT Battleground.

While Roxanne Perez has embraced her dark side in recent months, Cora Jade is currently sidelined with an ACL injury that she suffered at the start of the year. There is a possibility that WWE might use AJ Lee to hype up Jade's return from injury.

Lee could confront Roxanne Perez, allowing Cora Jade to take out the NXT Women's Champion, starting a new rivalry. The 37-year-old retired from in-ring action due to injury issues in 2015. Hence, Lee might return in a non-wrestling role as part of Perez and Jade's potential feud.

