AJ Lee returns to settle unfinished business, major WWE reunion after 14 years? - 4 things that need to happen at Evolution 2

WWE has already announced that Evolution 2 will take place on July 13th, and the current women's division will take center stage for the first time since 2018.

The show is expected to include the return of several legends, former stars, and a number of surprises, but the following list looks at just four things that need to happen at Evolution 2.

#4. Iyo Sky should main-event the show

Iyo Sky has become one of the best things in WWE's women's division over the past year, and there's a reason she has remained champion on RAW. At WrestleMania, she proved what she was capable of against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, and now she has the chance to main event an all-women's event.

Sky should still be Women's World Champion in July and deserves the chance to main-event the show, which would also be the perfect time for Asuka to return to congratulate her if she is able to pick up the win.

#3. Every Women's Championship in WWE should be defended

Since Triple H's WWE takeover, there has been a structure to every premium live event that he follows, which has become known as his five-match rule. All cards outside of the "big four" have just five matches on the card, but there's a hope that Evolution won't be structured the same way.

There are five main roster women's championships as well as NXT's two, which means that there need to be at least seven matches on the show, since all these titles deserve to be defended.

#2. LayCool could reunite for the first time since 2011

Michelle McCool was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, but it seems that the WWE Universe was pushing for a reunion of Michelle and Layla as part of the event.

While Michelle has returned several times to be part of the women's evolution, Layla has made it clear that she wasn't prepared to make her return until recently, when she started to tease a comeback. Evolution would be the perfect time for LayCool to reunite for the first time since their split back in April 2011.

#1. AJ Lee could return and reunite with Bayley

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than a decade, but fans have pushed for the former Divas Champion to make her long overdue return to the ring. Evolution 2 needs a huge surprise, and it seems that Lee's return would be the perfect option.

Bayley is expected to take on Becky Lynch as part of the show, and it will be interesting to see if Lee returns and reunites with Bayley to help her win the match, after her final match saw her wearing a Bayley shirt and supporting her long-time friend.

