AJ Styles and former Tag Team Champion reunite with The Bullet Club

AJ Styles along with the rest of the Bullet Club, featuring Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and The Young Bucks (Image Courtesy: PWMania)

Despite currently being on the sidelines due to an injury, former WWE Champion AJ Styles was on course for a reunion with his former Bullet Club stablemates, who are currently in the US for NJPW's on-going New Beginning tour in America.

Styles, who picked up an injury at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, was spotted alongside the likes of Tama Tonga, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, and Jado, who have proudly represented the Bullet Club throughout the years.

AJ Styles' history in the Bullet Club

In 2014, following Prince Devitt's (Finn Balor) departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA veteran Styles made his re-debut for the Japanese promotion, as 'The Phenomenal One' unveiled himself as the newest member of the Bullet Club, attacking then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada on his first night in the promotion.

Styles, who eventually went on to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions, was considered to be the front-runner of the Bullet Club, and led the likes of Tama Tonga, Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale, and even The Young Bucks during his tenure with The BC.

In 2016, Styles along with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from the Bullet Club were signed by WWE, as the trio made their way back to the US.

Styles and Gallows reunite with the Bullet Club

Several top NJPW stars and notable members of the Bullet Club are currently in the United States of America for the on-going New Beginning tour in the USA. As noted, BC stars Tama Tonga along with Yujiro Takahashi, who were both a part of the BC along with Styles and Gallows, were recently reunited with the two WWE stars.

Other Bullet Club members in the form of the veteran Jado and Chase Owens were also spotted along with the rest of the 'Good Brothers' in the following photo posted by Jado:

What's next for AJ Styles?

As of now, Styles is set to recover from his current injury and we can only hope that the leader of The OC makes his return in time for WrestleMania 36.