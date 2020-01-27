WWE Rumors- 2-time WWE Champion injured during Royal Rumble match

Edge was forced to eliminate AJ Styles early after his injury at Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion and the leader of The OC, AJ Styles, was injured during the men's Royal Rumble match. Styles entered the match at #18 and had to be eliminated from the match early after WWE called an audible.

You can check out the moment AJ Styles was injured below:

Styles injured his arm after taking a Spear from returning WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. According to PWInsider, Styles landed awkwardly on his left shoulder after taking Edge's spear. WWE was forced to have AJ Styles eliminated early and a referee was seen telling Edge to throw Styles out.

As soon as Styles was out of the ring, he was attended to by medical personnel and referees. PWInsider also said that after Styles was taken backstage, the medical staff immediately checked him out. He was also spotted later in the show, with an icepack on his arm.

We don't yet have any further updates or details on the injury. However, there is a possibility the Styles could miss a little bit of time due to this injury.

Styles has been one of the top stars in WWE since his debut at the Royal Rumble match in 2016. He has won the WWE Championship twice and the Unites States title thrice in his run with the company. If he misses time due to this injury, he will be a big miss on RAW on Monday Nights.

We should find out more regarding Styles's injury ahead of RAW tomorrow night. Hopefully the Phenomenal One will not miss WrestleMania in April. We will have further updates on this story as soon as possible.

