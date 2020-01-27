WWE Rumors- Edge forced to break script during Royal Rumble match due to former champion's injury

Edge

Edge made his glorious return at the WWE Royal Rumble entering the match at #21. There were rumors regarding Edge's return for weeks in the run up to the Rumble although the man himself denied it. Fans popped when his iconic theme song hit.

Edge's vast in-ring experience came at hand later during the match after former WWE Champion AJ Styles picked up an injury.

We think that Styles picked up the injury when Edge speared him and the WWE Hall of Famer was forced to break script and eliminate Styles from the Rumble match early.

You can check out the possible moment Styles got injured below:

We don't yet know how serious Styles' injury is but looking at the fact that he had to be taken out early, he could miss some time.

Styles didn't manage to make much of an impact in the match due to his injury and left it with 0 eliminations to his name. Edge, on the other hand, impressed on his return to the ring for the first time since 2011.

He got 3 eliminations to his name including his former tag-team partner in Rated RKO, Randy Orton. Edge ended up being in the final three participants of the match and was eliminated by Roman Reigns, before The Big Dog was eliminated by the winner, Drew McIntyre.

According to reports, Edge has recently signed a lucrative new deal with WWE and will probably wrestle as a part-timer. There had been reports about AEW showing interest in signing him, but that deal never happened.

It was great to see the 11-time world champion back in the ring.

