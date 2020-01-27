6 WWE Superstars who were eliminated too soon in the Royal Rumble

27 Jan 2020, 11:31 IST

Brock Lesnar eliminated a number of Superstars too soon

The WWE Royal Rumble PPV was quite good and both Royal Rumble matches were definite highlights of the show, especially the men's match.

However, we felt that a number of Superstars did not get enough time in the Royal Rumble matches to showcase what they could do.

Here are some of the Superstars who were eliminated too early.

#6 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman had a disappointing Royal Rumble match

We start off our list with 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman. To be fair, Keith Lee could have easily been in this list too so we'll give him an honourary mention.

Strowman entered the Rumble at #14, following Keith Lee who was in at #13. Brock Lesnar had been totally dominant until this point, getting 11 eliminations. Strowman barely got much offense in on Lesnar or Lee, before Strowman and Lee decided to brawl with each other instead of focusing on the biggest threat of the match, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar capitalized and eliminated both Strowman and Keith Lee in a dumb babyface moment. Strowman ended this Rumble with 0 eliminations to his name.

#5 John Morrison

John Morrison

John Morrison made his return to WWE a few weeks ago and fans expected big things from the former Intercontinental Champion. This was Morrison's return to WWE for the first time since 2011, having spent the inbetween years at Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground amongst other promotions.

Instead of showing fans why they should care about John Morrison, he was jobbed out at the Royal Rumble and eaten alive by Brock Lesnar.

After making his entrance at the Royal Rumble at #5, he was laughed at by Lesnar as 'The Beast' uncermoniously tossed him out of the ring. Morrison was in the ring for under a minute.

