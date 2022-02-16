AJ Styles on how he convinced Vince McMahon that he is a star

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has revealed that he was asked to badly hurt former WWE Champion, The Miz, to convince Vince of his potential.

AJ Styles has been in superb form of late and has momentum going on his side. He is one of the competitors in the men's Elimination Chamber match scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The former WWE Champion will have to beat Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley to get his hands on the WWE gold.

In a conversation with Ariel Helwani of BT Sports, Styles explained that at least three guys told him to hurt the Miz.

“I think there was a Miz TV, and there was a point where I needed to beat him up. It had to look the way it should. Several people came up to me and said, ‘Put it on him.’ I’m like, ‘Wait. What? Did they mean they wanted me to hurt this guy?’ It was at least three guys that told me I needed to get after him. I’m like, ‘They really want me to hurt him?’ What they were trying to say is, ‘This has to look really good. You have to convince Vince that you belong here and have that pit bull that he wanted to see.’ I was able to pull that off without hurting The Miz and looked like a guy that can tear you apart.” - said Styles. (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

AJ Styles wants to battle Edge desperately.

AJ Styles recently expressed his desire to get his hands on WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Edge has been spectacular since his return to WWE as an entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. He most recently teamed up with his wife Beth Phoenix to get the better of The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble 2022.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sports, Styles said fans would really enjoy a bout between him and Edge.

"The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Do you want to see AJ Styles go one-on-one against Edge? Sound off below!

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Pratik Singh