AJ Styles to attack top authority figure and 3 other things he should do on WWE SmackDown this week 

As gloomy as it is to admit it, AJ Styles' career as a full-time professional wrestler is nearing its end, and WWE is using this fact as a storyline.

A few months ago, The Phenomenal One was confident that he would become the Undisputed WWE Champion. But after multiple failed attempts to win the top prize, Styles now finds himself in a strange spot. With the cloud of retirement looming above his head, he is doubtful about having enough time to wait to earn another shot at the gold.

As history has shown, desperation can make a man go down a path of utter chaos. Hence, Nick Aldis denying AJ Styles an immediate rematch against Cody Rhodes might force the 46-year-old star to take things into his own hands.

That said, here are four things AJ Styles should do on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4 Attack WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis

Being reasonable hasn't been AJ Styles' strong suit ever since he returned late last year. So, it's safe to assume that his short-tempered mannerisms and the budding anxiety over his in-ring future wouldn't make for an ideal combination.

Nonetheless, WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis made it clear last week that he wouldn't hand The Phenomenal One another world title shot just because the latter believes he doesn't have enough time remaining as an active athlete.

If there's one thing that can't be argued with, it's that Aldis loves nothing more than standing on business. So, his unwillingness to understand Styles' situation could lead to the veteran launching an outrageous attack on the two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Could an assault on the current SmackDown general manager result in a suspension for Styles? Of course, it could. However, such an angle would not only push the Georgia native's ongoing arc but also plant seeds for Aldis' potential in-ring return.

#3 Force himself into a potential number one contender's match

At King & Queen of the Ring last week, Cody Rhodes headlined his second consecutive premium live event as the Undisputed WWE Champion. While he may lose the main event spot to Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle, he would still be eager to defend his championship in front of a passionate Glasgow crowd.

What that means is that he'll need a solid challenger to defend his belt against. Given that his match against Logan Paul had a definitive finish, it won't be logical for The Maverick to demand a rematch immediately. That creates the need for a contest to determine The American Nightmare's next opponent.

Although Nick Aldis would love to give the WWE Universe a fresh match for the company's top prize, The Phenomenal One might not support such a move. So, one shouldn't rule out the possibility of AJ Styles doing everything in his power to become the new number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Whether he has to take out one of the participants in the potential number one contender's bout or simply urge Aldis to insert him into it, he wouldn't sit out the race to the top.

#2 Set sights on becoming Mr. Money in the Bank

Becoming a long gamer can do wonders for a superstar in the professional wrestling realm. Perhaps that's the secret sauce that's missing from AJ Styles' savory quest lately.

The veteran hasn't been doing a good job hiding his annoyance at not being at the top of the card toward the twilight of his full-time wrestling career. While that could translate to an attack on Nick Aldis or other moves fueled by desperation, Styles may take the high road and plot his redemption arc in a totally sane manner.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is barely a month away. If the 46-year-old icon could grab the briefcase, he could get the ball in his court and challenge for a world title at any given time between this July and the next.

Thus, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to assume that Styles would announce on SmackDown that he'd be taking a backseat on the road to Clash at the Castle and focusing on the high-stakes ladder clash in July.

#1 Create another story for Cody Rhodes to finish

The American Nightmare's two-year quest for 'finishing the story' resulted in him becoming the biggest babyface in WWE today. But now that he has climbed that mountain, he needs another uphill battle to keep adding to his legacy. That is where AJ Styles can help him.

If The Phenomenal One can turn his attention to dethroning Logan Paul as the United States Champion, he could be in a position to give Cody Rhodes an offer he may not be able to refuse.

During Rhodes' recent feud with The Maverick, the former mentioned how he is just one US Title reign away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Unfortunately for him, the YouTube megastar didn't put his gold on the line at King & Queen of the Ring.

But if AJ Styles wins the US Title, he could secure his Undisputed WWE Championship shot by luring Rhodes into a Winner Takes All clash. Therefore, it's fair to assume that Styles' next SmackDown appearance would see him entering the US Championship picture.

