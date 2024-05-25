Damian Priest reacts to major WWE announcement with two-word message

WWE's inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE featured fast-paced action from bell to bell, as well as announcements for the near future of the new era. Damian Priest has just publicly reacted to one major news item from Saudi Arabia.

Triple H announced during King and Queen of the Ring that doctors have medically cleared Drew McIntyre. The Chief Content Officer then revealed that The Scottish Psychopath will challenge The Archer of Infamy for his World Heavyweight Championship at Clash of The Castle: Scotland.

The Clash at the Castle announcement is interesting as the home country star made a big teaser just this week. Priest took to X right after the announcement and made it clear that he is ready for war in Glasgow.

"Let's go!!!," Damian Priest wrote.

Expand Tweet

Priest also re-tweeted the original announcement from Triple H. It was announced during today's PLE that the World Heavyweight Champion, whether it's Priest or McIntyre, will defend against King of the Ring Gunther at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. McIntyre has not wrestled since losing to Jey Uso at the non-televised live event on May 20 in Belfast. Priest defeated Kofi Kingston in a SmackDown dark match on May 17. Since cashing in Money In the Bank to win the title from McIntyre at WrestleMania XL, Priest has had just one televised title defense - when he defeated Uso at Backlash France on May 4.

