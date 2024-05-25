Triple H announces 9-time champion is medically cleared after suffering fractured elbow; World Title match confirmed

Triple H was backstage at WWE King & Queen of the Ring to make not one but two major announcements. The big one was that a major star, a 9-time champion, was medically cleared to compete.

After giving his congratulations to Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, and Gunther, he would go on to have a bit of breaking news.

The WWE CCO announced that Drew McIntyre had been medically cleared to compete following the fractured elbow he suffered earlier this month.

Expand Tweet

But that's not all. Considering that Damian Priest recently accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge for a World Heavyweight Championship match, Triple H announced that the two would face off at Clash at the Castle next month in June.

Considering that Clash at the Castle is in Glasgow, Scotland, Drew McIntyre will be a favorite to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scotsman called Damian Priest a transitional Champion, but the Judgment Day star hit back by telling McIntyre to look in the mirror to find his worst enemy.

Expand Tweet

Considering the stakes, it wouldn't be surprising to see this match headline Clash at the Castle in Scotland. It will be a huge full-circle moment if McIntyre wins in front of his home country fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback