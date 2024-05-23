Drew McIntyre rallies his troops ahead of Clash at the Castle with 5-word message

WWE is set to return to the United Kingdom for the second Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Drew McIntyre is currently out of action, but he's gunning for revenge and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The multi-time champion has just indicated plans for his ring return.

The Scottish Psychopath is on the shelf with a fractured elbow, which he blames on CM Punk, who is also out injured, thanks to McIntyre. WWE will host the Clash at the Castle: Scotland on Saturday, June 15 from Drew's hometown of Glasgow, but there's no word yet on if he will be medically cleared by then. However, he is still advertised prominently on graphics for the PLE.

McIntyre took to X today with one of the promotional posters for Clash at the Castle. The 23-year veteran then rallied his supporters with an infamous fan sign line - where the fans declared "If Cena Wins, We Riot" at ECW One Night Stand 2006 as John Cena dropped the WWE Championship to Rob Van Dam, then they promised, "If Punk Loses, We Riot," at Money In the Bank 2011 for CM Punk's title win over Cena.

"'If McIntyre loses, we riot,'" Drew McIntyre wrote with the promotional poster seen below.

Clash at the Castle: Scotland is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. A major name was recently challenged for the PLE.

Drew McIntyre blasts members of the WWE Universe

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been at each other's throats for months now. The Scottish Warrior was the first major feud for The Second City Saint following his return to WWE.

Despite injuries to both superstars, officials have put effort into keeping them on TV, and keeping the rivalry going for when they are both cleared to compete. McIntyre opened the May 13 RAW by knocking Punk and his fans, calling them "stupid" for still believing in him after he violated their trust.

McIntyre also said the former AEW World Champion looks like a "drug addict without ever taking any drugs." He took to X and doubled down on the jabs at Punk's fans.

"You buy all the cr*p he spews. You trust him when all he’s done is betray your trust. I don’t like to call people stupid. But if you’re a CM Punk fan, you’re stupid," Drew McIntyre wrote.

McIntyre has not wrestled since a loss to Jey Uso on April 20 at a non-televised live event on the UK tour. His last TV match came on April 8 as he, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed participated in a Fatal 4-Way won by Jey.