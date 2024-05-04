WWE champion challenges Tyson Fury for Clash at the Castle

A top WWE Superstar recently called out Tyson Fury. The boxing great has made several appearances for the company and even wrestled a match. Now it looks like he could be returning for Clash at the Castle.

The Gypsy King first appeared for World Wrestling Entertainment on October 4, 2019, for the SmackDown on FOX premiere. He began a feud with Braun Strowman that same night, and this led to Fury defeating The Monster of All Monsters via count-out at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Fury also had a notable appearance at the inaugural Clash at the Castle event in 2022. During Roman Reigns' main event win over Drew McIntyre, Fury knocked Austin Theory out to stop him from cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

Theory has now called Fury out for a match at the 2024 Clash at The Castle PLE. Speaking to Bodyslam, Theory accused the WBC Heavyweight Champion of sucker-punching him in 2022. One-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions then issued a challenge.

"You know, when I hear Clash at the Castle, I only think of one person, and that is Tyson Fury. Unfortunately, last time I was there, he sucker-punched me. Unfortunately, last time I was there, he cost me becoming the WWE Champion. I would have already been the WWE Champion if it wasn’t for Tyson Fury. So when I think of Clash at the Castle, I think that Tyson Fury should show up. I think Austin Theory’s gonna show up because I’m everywhere with the WWE," Austin Theory said. [H/T to 411mania]

Theory fueled speculation on Fury possibly finding a partner to challenge him and Grayson Waller. He continued to throw a few personal jabs at Fury:

"I’m always there, I’m always on the grind. But Tyson, if you feel like putting those donuts down, you wanna step up, come stand beside a real man, a man with so many abs that you wish you just had one, show up to Clash at the Castle. That’s all I wanna talk about when it comes to Clash at the Castle. So let’s see what happens, cause I’ll be there, I’ll be a champion. Tyson Fury? Well, hopefully he’s in shape," Austin Theory said.

Clash at The Castle 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Austin Theory will not be in action at WWE Backlash France

WWE Clash at the Castle may be a month or so away, but WWE's latest event, Backlash: France is upon us. The show seems stacked. However, Austin Theory will not be a part of the show in France.

World Wrestling Entertainment will hold its next PLE in less than 24 hours as the inaugural Backlash France event airs live from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

The star along with his tag team partner, Grayson Waller, will not be in a match to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Cody Rhodes will have his first Undisputed WWE Title defense against AJ Styles.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Backlash coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up:

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Women's Champion Bayley defends in a Triple Threat vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends vs. Jey Uso

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs. AJ Styles

