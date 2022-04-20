AJ Styles breaks silence after brutal assault by Edge and former US Champion on RAW

WWE RAW star AJ Styles recently sent out a warning message to his arch-rival Edge. The Phenomenal One lost to the Rated-R Superstar at WrestleMania 38.

Edge was aided by a distraction from Damian Priest at the Show of Shows. The former United States Champion interfered during the match between The Rated-R Superstar and Styles by distracting the latter.

Styles suffered a vicious locker room assault at the hands of the WWE Hall of Famer and his new partner on the most recent episode of RAW. The former WWE Champion broke his silence and sent a warning to his arch-rivals.

“The question isn’t if I’m ready, but if Edge can dig himself out of a Thesaurus long enough to actually prepare for the Phenomenal One.”

Vince Russo recently bashed Monday Night RAW for AJ Styles' booking

Vince Russo recently bashed WWE's booking for Monday Night RAW while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo was highly critical of AJ Styles' booking on the red brand, as he said the following:

"This is the worst show on television. What's worse than this show? Like seriously, what's a show that's worse than this show currently on TV? I can't get through this show fast enough. I'm up to like times 10, and it's still too slow to get me through this show. I can't get through this show fast enough. Come on, guys, please. This is pathetic. This is what Cody Rhodes wanted to jump ship for? This?" (From 29:20 - 30:20)

While some may be critical of this storyline, Edge seemingly has grand plans for his partnership with Damian Priest. The Rated-R Superstar is likely to add more members to his budding faction, which is a callback to his days in The Brood and The Ministry of Darkness.

