At the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event next month, AJ Styles will look to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his WWE career. He is set to face Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day for the gold.Whilst Styles certainly has the skillset to beat Mysterio, his Judgment Day teammates may look to get involved and cost the veteran the match. With that in mind, The Phenomenal One may look to get some backup of his own, and who better than his OC teammates, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former RAW Tag Team Champions were released from the Stamford-based company in February of this year, but having been let go once before and then making a return, it's certainly conceivable they may make another comeback to help Styles win the gold at WWE SummerSlam.At the time of this writing, the aforementioned angle is just speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.AJ Styles made his TNA return this past weekendBefore debuting in WWE in 2016, AJ Styles made a name foe himself in TNA Wrestling. Performing for the company for from 2002 to 2014, Styles arguably become the biggest star in the history of the promotion.With WWE now working with TNA, AJ Styles made his long-awaited return to the company last week. He made a special appearance at the TNA Slammiversary Pay-Per-View, where he praised the reigning TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater.&quot;You [Slater] showed everybody tonight that it's not about weight limits, it's about no limits. At least that was the foundation when I started. When I was in the X Division, it was AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, The Amazing Red, Homicide, Jerry Lynn. We were the foundation back then. But you, Leon, you are the future,&quot; said Styles. [From 01:23 to 02:02]Check out the video below:Whilst AJ only made a brief appearance at the event, many fans are hoping that this was not the last they have seen of him inside a Total Nonstop Action ring.