  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • AJ Styles to bring back released WWE stars after 166 days against The Judgment Day? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

AJ Styles to bring back released WWE stars after 166 days against The Judgment Day? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

By Thomas Crack
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:23 GMT
Will AJ Styles win the Intercontinental title at SummerSlam? (Photo Credit:WWE.com)
Will AJ Styles win the Intercontinental title at SummerSlam? (Photo Credit:WWE.com)

At the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event next month, AJ Styles will look to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his WWE career. He is set to face Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day for the gold.

Ad

Whilst Styles certainly has the skillset to beat Mysterio, his Judgment Day teammates may look to get involved and cost the veteran the match. With that in mind, The Phenomenal One may look to get some backup of his own, and who better than his OC teammates, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former RAW Tag Team Champions were released from the Stamford-based company in February of this year, but having been let go once before and then making a return, it's certainly conceivable they may make another comeback to help Styles win the gold at WWE SummerSlam.

At the time of this writing, the aforementioned angle is just speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

AJ Styles made his TNA return this past weekend

Before debuting in WWE in 2016, AJ Styles made a name foe himself in TNA Wrestling. Performing for the company for from 2002 to 2014, Styles arguably become the biggest star in the history of the promotion.

Ad

With WWE now working with TNA, AJ Styles made his long-awaited return to the company last week. He made a special appearance at the TNA Slammiversary Pay-Per-View, where he praised the reigning TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater.

"You [Slater] showed everybody tonight that it's not about weight limits, it's about no limits. At least that was the foundation when I started. When I was in the X Division, it was AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, The Amazing Red, Homicide, Jerry Lynn. We were the foundation back then. But you, Leon, you are the future," said Styles. [From 01:23 to 02:02]
Ad

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Whilst AJ only made a brief appearance at the event, many fans are hoping that this was not the last they have seen of him inside a Total Nonstop Action ring.

About the author
Thomas Crack

Thomas Crack

Twitter icon

Tom Crack is a listicle and features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With his journalism degree and a passion for pro wrestling, he joined the division in January 2022. Before this, he also worked with Caught Offside.

Thomas's love for pro wrestling sparked at the 2008 Royal Rumble, with John Cena's iconic return in the match instantly making him fall in love with the passion and excitement of pro wrestling. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk due to his outlandish opinions and stance on sticking to his guns, even if some don't agree with him.

During the Money in the Bank 2023 press event in London, Thomas interviewed WWE Superstars LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega. Thomas is meticulous with his research and aims to provide accurate information to the readers.

When he is not working, Thomas loves listening to podcasts, cycling, playing football, hiking, and meeting his friends.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications