3 reasons why AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar should main event Survivor Series 2018

Dream match sequel

Brand warfare comes to WWE next Sunday at Survivor Series, and much like the past two years, it promises to be a fun, if somewhat inconsequential PPV. While WWE is steadfast in holding the traditional Survivor Series match as a battle between the best of each brand, it is now that WWE should look to make a systematic change in not only placing its world championships front and center, but determine the company's future.

This will be the first PPV for the company, without the aid of Roman Reigns for quite some time. He will be back, believe that. For now, though, WWE will need to look at the mix and match of all-stars including two brilliant women this year, to see who could truly head the company's future.

It is why the stakes are much higher than just brand warfare and with WWE once again placing its premiere Universal championship on a part-timer, that both brands world champions get established as torchbearers. So as the future remains strong with the world title, and whosoever they put over next is the real big deal in this company.

On one end is AJ Styles and on the other Brock Lesnar, both men providing us with a furious show-stealing contest last year will be the faces of their brands going in. More importantly, they are the main level talent of each brand. Thus we make a case for why it is that this the match that should go on last at Survivor Series 2018.

#3 It defines brand warfare

It's the Brand's Supreme talent (i.e. World Champions) that should define brand supremacy

Recently, WWE added an Instagram post that marked the scores of the past two Survivor Series brand warfare events. Shockingly, in both cases, RAW came out ahead in the points table. Yet it doesn't matter to either brand, as the build to both shows has always been about the Traditional Survivor Series match between the men.

We've had heated confrontations in the undercard both years, but let's face it, the final contest between the men determines the real top brand. In 2016, this was particularly true with an exhilarating Smackdown win, despite the fact that the brand lost the other two traditional Survivor Series matches.

This makes no absolute sense when you consider that the world champions of both brands face off. The two men holding the title are the best of the best on their respective rosters. They highlight the prime representative of each show, despite the fact that Brock Lesnar rarely ever appears. So for that matter, these two competitors should, therefore, be in the top spot.

