AJ Styles brutally attacked on past SmackDown, faction interviewed - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

After weeks of WWE Network and Peacock overachieving with a wealth of content for subscribers to enjoy, things have slowed dramatically. This week has been relatively barren in terms of new programming.

On Monday, the standard upload of a new episode of RAW Talk arrived. The show broke down the action from the red brand earlier that same night. Meanwhile, a week-old episode of NXT was added to the archives on Tuesday. This was the super edition of the show, featuring Cody Rhodes, Asuka, John Cena, and others.

Wednesday once again saw slightly more programming arrive than most other days. A month-old episode of RAW was added on-demand. Additionally, The Bump streamed featuring Adam Pearce, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

This weekend won't see a significant bump in programming. Just four full-length shows are expected to arrive. This includes a past episode of SmackDown with AJ Styles, new in-ring action, and more. What's set to arrive on both over-the-top streaming platforms?

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a new episode this weekend. More specifically, the show will be added on-demand on Saturday, October 21. The series is typically available beginning at around noon EST.

The popular show features Matt Camp and Megan Morant break down the action from the Friday Night SmackDown episode the prior night. In addition to their analysis, three interviews are spliced throughout the program with stars of the blue brand.

Last week's edition of the series is available on-demand with the interview portions featured in the video above. Pretty Deadly and Damage CTRL were the first two interviews. Lastly, Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford discussed their brutal beatdown of Carlito.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown, two recent shows will become available

Expand Tweet

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will soon become available on-demand. Due to television contracts, RAW and SmackDown uploads are subject to 30-day delays, so they arrive a month late.

Meanwhile, Main Event and NXT Level Up can't be added on-demand on Peacock for up to two weeks thanks to a deal with Hulu. Despite that, WWE Network will home Level Up immediately upon airing.

WWE Main Event from September 28, 2023, will be available on-demand on Saturday, October 21. The show's opening bout will see Nikki Cross clash with Xia Li. The main event of Main Event featured Indi Hartwell going one-on-one with Kayden Carter.

Friday Night SmackDown from September 22, 2023, is set to arrive on Sunday, October 22. That show featured a savage and unnecessary beatdown from Solo Sikoa that took AJ Styles out of action. Additionally, IYO SKY defended her coveted belt against Asuka.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT Level Up is set to return to both streaming platforms this weekend, albeit with a catch. The show will air at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, October 20.

Like every week, the show will be immediately available on-demand for WWE Network subscribers after initially appearing on the live feed. Unfortunately, the same doesn't apply to Peacock users. Instead, the show will be on the live feed and not return on-demand for nearly two weeks due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Just two matches have been promoted for NXT Level Up this week. The main event will see Lash Legend, alongside her Meta-Four stablemates, clash with Fallon Henley. Additionally, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade will battle the unusual team of Boa and Dante Chen.

