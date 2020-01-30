AJ Styles confirms injury, discusses WWE WrestleMania 36 status

AJ Styles is vowing that he'll be ready for WWE WrestleMania. While speaking on his Mixer Channel, The Phenomenal One confirms that he did separate his shoulder while competing in the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

A dream in-ring altercation between Styles and a returning Edge was cut short after Styles landed awkwardly during a spear by the Rated-R Superstar. He received immediate medical attention and was told to get out of the ring. Styles could be seen calling the audible himself, telling Edge to eliminate him.

In case anyone missed it, this is the moment AJ Styles suffered the injury that saw him seemingly have to be eliminated from the #MensRumble prematurely.#RoyalRumble



pic.twitter.com/6GY7PWyi5Q

There have been conflicting reports on just how long Styles will be out of action. Anywhere from 4-6 weeks, to possibly missing WrestleMania 36 have been expressed by various outlets. Styles though, says he'll likely be back sooner rather than later.

"I'm not missing WrestleMania. I'll scratch and claw my way there."

As for the aforementioned spear where Styles was injured, he says in no way is Edge to blame. He said it was entirely his fault, adding that he hopes to get to wrestle the Rated-R Superstar one day.

