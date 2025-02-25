AJ Styles to cost WWE star Elimination Chamber and set up retirement match at WrestleMania? Exploring potential tease

WWE Superstar AJ Styles was recently moved to the RAW brand after making a post-injury comeback at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Although The Phenomenal One has almost immediately been inserted into the Intercontinental Title picture, his retirement match also seems to be nearing soon. Interestingly, AJ could pick his own opponent for his final match by attacking Logan Paul at the Elimination Chamber.

Ad

The Maverick recently interrupted Styles during a backstage interview. Paul said that the two-time WWE Champion should have retired when he was injured in October 2024. The former US Champion also mocked AJ Styles and said that if he had quit pro wrestling, the latter could have avoided being embarrassed by him at the Royal Rumble.

In response, The Phenomenal One said that he couldn’t beat him in a regular match. The Maverick retorted that he could, but he didn’t have time for AJ between Elimination Chamber and headlining WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

This move by Logan Paul definitely riled up the former OC leader. This could lead AJ Styles to target The Maverick in Toronto’s Roger Center and cost him the Elimination Chamber match. With his chances of headlining WrestleMania ruined, Paul could go after Styles in Las Vegas.

This could very well be AJ’s retirement match since the expiry of his WWE contract could arrive anytime soon. Thus, Paul could be the superstar to retire AJ if the latter doesn’t sign a new contract with the company. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

AJ Styles could get attacked by a returning WWE Superstar at the Elimination Chamber

AJ Styles is heading to the Elimination Chamber to face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. The Phenomenal One predicted an ambush by The Unpredictable Badass last week and avoided getting speared. Additionally, when a frustrated Breakker threw his vest at Styles, AJ easily caught it with one hand.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Styles looks poised to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion, a ghost from his past, Aleister Black, could cost him the opportunity. The Dutch pro wrestler had notably defeated The Phenomenal One at the 2020 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in a No-Disqualifications match.

Coming back to WWE after parting ways with AEW, Black could go after AJ Styles once again. This way, the company would be able to prevent The Phenomenal One from losing a match and preserve Breakker’s IC Championship run at the same time.

Moreover, this feud could also get a spot at WrestleMania 41 and could possibly be AJ’s retirement match. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Styles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback