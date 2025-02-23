AJ Styles’ past to come back to WWE to haunt him on RAW and set up WrestleMania 41 match? Analyzing the possibility 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently returned to action after an injury-enforced break and was moved to Monday Night RAW. Following his arrival, Bron Breakker immediately put The Phenomenal One in his crosshairs. Interestingly, however, other than The Dog, AJ will also have to be careful about a ghost from his past, Aleister Black, in Toronto.

Wrestling in the AEW as Malakai Black, the Dutch pro wrestler’s contract with Tony Khan’s company recently expired. The 39-year-old could make a return to WWE anytime soon and may target AJ Styles.

Notably, The Phenomenal One and Black clashed in a no-disqualifications match at the 2020 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event where Styles suffered a defeat. Now, a returning Black could target AJ once again at Toronto’s Rogers Center.

This would revive the vicious rivalry both these superstars shared previously. WWE could also use Black’s interference to protect Bron Breakker’s Intercontinental Championship run without giving AJ Styles a loss. While this is a significant possibility, all of this remains speculation so far.

AJ Styles could also become the new Intercontinental Champion

The feud between AJ Styles and Bron Breakker saw the Intercontinental Champion trying to ambush AJ this week on WWE RAW. The Dog tried to catch Styles off-guard right after his win against Dominik Mysterio.

Frustrated because of his unsuccessful attempt, Breaker even threw his vest at Styles. However, The Phenomenal One cleanly caught it with one hand.

This left the IC Champion stunned, giving The Original Club member a small win in the feud. Interestingly, this could be a subtle foreshadowing by the company, hinting that the two-time WWE Champion could defeat Breakker if he faced him soon.

This would make The Phenomenal One the new Intercontinental Champion. Moreover, if Aleister Black does attack Styles following his title win, the returning WWE Superstar would straightaway jump into the IC Championship picture. Thus, AJ and Black’s WrestleMania 41 confrontation would get upgraded to a title match in Las Vegas.

While this would strip Bron Breakker of the Intercontinental Championship after a short run a second time, it would allow him to go for the World Heavyweight Championship, especially when Jey Uso stands a chance to strip Gunther of the title in April 2025.

Breaker could ambush the victor of the bout, putting himself next in line for the title. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for AJ Styles and The Dog.

