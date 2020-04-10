AJ Styles discusses his Boneyard Match against The Undertaker from WWE WrestleMania 36

'The Phenomenal One' has finally revealed how he feels about his Boneyard Match against The Undertaker.

The former WWE Champion seems to be doing well despite being buried alive on night 1 of WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles in action against The Undertaker from their Boneyard Match

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker buried AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match in WWE history. The match itself was applauded by the WWE Universe all over social media and on Wednesday night, 'The Phenomenal One' also commented on the match for the very first time via his official Instagram handle.

While hosting his latest Mixer live gaming stream, Styles also discussed his Boneyard Match with The Undertaker and how pleased he was with it. The former WWE Champion also reflected on the WWE Universe's gratifying response to the match.

Styles talks about the Boneyard Match

Despite being buried by The Undertaker in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles is doing pretty well. Hosting his usual Mixer live gaming stream on Wednesday night, Styles stated that his match against The Undertaker from WrestleMania was undoubtedly different.

'The Phenomenal One', who despite a valiant effort on the night failed to inflict another defeat on The Undertaker's WrestleMania record, further said that he was very pleased with the match and thoroughly enjoyed being a part of it. (H/T to ComicBook.com).

"The match was different, no doubt about it. I told you it was going to be. You never know what you're going to get sometimes. I was very pleased with it. I think the majority of wrestling fans, the WWE Universe, was happy with it. For every 100, there were maybe two or three [fans] that didn't like it."- Styles said.

The former two-time WWE Champion also noted that he hopes things go back to normal once the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is done with and also hopes that WWE gets back on track in time for this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. Lastly, Styles also added that he hopes WWE makes this year's SummerSlam feel as big as WrestleMania.

What's next for AJ Styles?

In the aftermath of his loss to The Undertaker from WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles hasn't appeared on WWE TV and also was nowhere to be seen on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

It is likely that WWE decided to keep Styles off television to maintain kayfabe. However, now that we know 'The Phenomenal One' is well and good, we can surely expect him to feature on RAW in the coming few months.

As far as The Undertaker is concerned, it remains to be seen when WWE decides to bring back 'The Phenom' and if the company will move forward with the 'Biker Taker' persona for the time being.