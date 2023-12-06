AJ Styles to ditch The OC and bring back top duo after 38 months to face The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown? Chances of potential swerve happening

AJ Styles is rumored to return to WWE SmackDown this week after months of absence. It's still unknown what he might do once he shows up, but fans are certainly looking forward to his reunion with The OC. While there could be twists and turns with the group, it's unlikely it will happen soon.

Triple H has rehired several superstars after he took over the creative. While many are competing on the main roster, Authors of Pain was rumored to have been signed but has yet to appear. It's possible they could show up any day, even on WWE SmackDown, to pair with AJ Styles. However, it's unlikely that would happen.

Styles was written out of WWE programming in September after Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked him to halt him from joining John Cena at Fastlane. Although he had an altercation with The Bloodline, The Phenomenal One is no longer the group's primary target.

Since there is no threat with The Bloodline, it's more unlikely to see Authors of Pain replace Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in the group. AJ's lengthy absence could hint that something is being formed for the group, giving them time to iron out the plans before AJ Styles returned.

Authors of Pain partnered with Seth Rollins before they were released from WWE in September 2020. However, they have been out of the company's programming since March of that year after Rezar suffered an injury.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer support re-signing Authors of Pain?

Former superstars Authors of Pain

Triple H's signings have garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some are happy to see released stars return, others were not the most welcoming of the idea. However, Road Dogg was happy to have the former RAW Tag Team Champions back.

On a previous Oh You Didn't Know? podcast Road Dogg expressed that he was a big fan of tag teams and specifically loved Authors of Pain. He explained that he knew the duo were unrelated, but they had chemistry.

"I'm a tag team guy," Road Dogg stated. "I love the dudes. I know they're not twins, but for me you have twin magic in the men's category, and they're both big, huge guys, international dudes, that were really learning how to work on a high level down there in NXT with the teams they were working with, and the production rate at which they were learning. Holy mackerel, the sky was the limit. I'm a fan. I'd love to see those guys back."

What are the details for AJ Styles' reported WWE SmackDown return?

As per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, AJ Styles is expected to return this Friday on WWE SmackDown. He also added that the superstar was supposed to return weeks ago but did not occur for unknown reasons.

It would be interesting to see what will happen on the upcoming WWE SmackDown show.

