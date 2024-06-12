AJ Styles to divert WWE match with Cody Rhodes out of revenge? Exploring possible sinister plot 

Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles have one more episode of WWE SmackDown to build their rivalry before they battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship in an "I Quit" Match. However, Styles could bring a new twist by delaying his much-awaited encounter with The American Nightmare.

The Phenomenal One ensured he got a rematch against The American Nightmare through a fake retirement stunt on SmackDown. However, the rematch is set to take place at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event this weekend. Meanwhile, WWE is set to stage SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 3, 2024. Considering Styles wants to be the top guy, he may want to have the big-ticket match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Trending

AJ Styles can have The O.C. brutally attack Cody Rhodes on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of Clash at the Castle. The attack could force General Manager Nick Aldis to postpone the ''I Quit'' Match due to the injuries sustained by The American Nightmare.

In such a scenario, the Stamford-based promotion can attempt to book the match at the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE. However, Styles could hatch another sinister plot to delay the showdown until SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes hoped for a better relationship with former WWE Champion

The Phenomenal One tricked Cody Rhodes with the fake retirement segment on SmackDown and unleashed a brutal assault on the 38-year-old. The duo's relationship has soured in recent months.

Ahead of his ''I Quit'' Match with The Phenomenal One, the Undisputed WWE Champion opened up about his relationship with the TNA legend during an interaction with WHAS11. Rhodes said that he wished he had a better relationship with AJ Styles.

"I wish AJ [Styles] and I had a better, you know, relationship. You hear the story all the time about how Michael Jordan didn't wanna play Dr. J, not because he was his hero but because he didn't wanna embarrass him. And that's really what I wanted to say to AJ before we had our first match at Backlash because this was a guy I looked up to coming from Georgia and his whole run, especially what he did overseas with New Japan and everything that made AJ Styles," Cody said.

It will be interesting to see if Styles and Rhodes deliver another classic in Scotland this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback