Cody Rhodes sends a message after making major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes sent a message on social media after making a major announcement on the latest edition of NXT.

On this week's episode, Rhodes made a surprise appearance ahead of his match against AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. After he was joined by Trick Williams, The American Nightmare made a huge announcement, saying that General Manager Ava granted him the authority to announce Williams' next opponent. The challenger will be chosen from a 25-man Battle Royal in next week's edition of the white and gold brand.

Following the show, Cody Rhodes posted a photo on Twitter and wrote that he wanted to experience the magic at NXT. The American Nightmare also thanked the locker room and the USA Network for having him on the show.

"Like I said. There’s a “magic” at @WWENXT and I wanted some of it. Thank you to the locker room and @USANetwork for having me!" he wrote.

Cody Rhodes wished he had a better relationship with former WWE Champion

During a recent edition of WHAS11, Cody Rhodes said that he wished he had a better relationship with former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The American Nightmare also mentioned that he looked up to The Phenomenal One during his run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"I wish AJ [Styles] and I had a better, you know relationship. You hear the story all the time about how Michael Jordan didn't wanna play Dr. J, not because he was his hero, because he didn't wanna embarrass him. And that's really what I wanted to say to AJ before we had our first match at Backlash because this was a guy I looked up to coming from Georgia and his whole run, especially what he did overseas with New Japan and everything that made AJ Styles," he said.

Many fans believe AJ Styles will dethrone Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event to set up a match for SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The American Nightmare's future.

