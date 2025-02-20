AJ Styles to face historic 11-time WWE champion in a marquee match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles is one of the biggest stars in WWE who has been part of WrestleMania several times in the past. However, this year, his role in the grand spectacle seems unclear at this point. Rumors have been swirling that The Phenomenal One could be poised to face an 11-time WWE champion in a blockbuster match at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 41 might witness a monumental clash between AJ Styles and Finn Balor. During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes reported that WWE had internally discussed a potential showdown between the two veterans at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This appears to be the direction the company could be heading in for the April extravaganza.

Styles and Balor share a storied history dating back to their days in The Bullet Club. Despite spending years in the global juggernaut, they have never locked horns at 'Mania. Hence, WWE could promote their potential showdown as a 'First-Time-Ever' match at The Show of Shows. Besides, The Prince has been lacking a clear direction on RAW, and this feud has the potential to reignite his momentum.

AJ Styles is approaching the twilight of his career, so WrestleMania 41 could be one of his final appearances at the annual event. A high-profile feud with a credible star like Finn Balor would serve as a fitting chapter in his 'Mania legacy. Given the history and caliber of both stars, this showdown could be a perfect way to honor Styles' illustrious career.

While the veteran is currently engaged in a growing feud with Bron Breakker, the Triple H-led creative team could pivot at any point. Breakker might be involved in a multi-person feud for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Rather than having AJ Styles get lost in the shuffle, WWE could opt to book him in a singles feud with Finn Balor, giving The Phenomenal One a defined path to 'Mania.

Balor has captured the Universal, Intercontinental, United States, Tag Team, and NXT titles in his WWE career so far. He is an eleven-time champion in the global juggernaut.

AJ Styles to win the Intercontinental Championship ahead of WrestleMania 41?

AJ Styles was involved in a fiery confrontation with the Intercontinental Champion on RAW this week. He and Bron Breakker had an epic staredown, teasing a potential feud for the prestigious title on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Will the 47-year-old capture the gold before The Show of Shows?

WWE appears to be heavily invested in booking Styles and Breakker in a feud ahead of WrestleMania. The two stars have had multiple interactions in the past few weeks, which could be the beginning of a high-profile program. However, it is highly unlikely that The Phenomenal One would dethrone the 27-year-old ahead of the April spectacle.

Bron Breakker has been a dominant force throughout his reign, making it likely that he will head into this year's WrestleMania as champion. As a result, AJ Styles could end up facing Finn Balor in a non-title match rather than walking into Las Vegas with the gold.

It will be interesting to see how Styles' path shapes up in the coming weeks and whether Triple H intends to stretch his feud with Breakker.

