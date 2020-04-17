AJ Styles finally reacts to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's WWE release

He reacted to the release in a new video and it's heartbreaking to watch.

Styles feels responsible for the release of Gallows and Anderson.

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

The recent spree of WWE releases was surprising for many reasons. While the sheer number of talents that were let go in itself was shocking, to say the least, some of the names who were on the list raised quite a few eyebrows amongst the fans, pundits, and wrestlers

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's WWE release was unexpected as the duo had a role to play in one of the main events of WrestleMania 36.

What happens to The O.C. and AJ Styles? How has the Phenomenal One taken to the news?

AJ Styles hurt by Gallows and Anderson's release

Styles finally commented on the release of Gallows and Anderson in his new Mixer video.

AJ Styles was surprised just like everyone else and he admitted that the news hit him hard. Styles is hurting and he feels responsible for the departures of Gallows and Anderson, who he considers as his brothers.

He felt that it was his responsibility to take care of Gallows and Anderson, and he is devastated by the unforeseen development.

Here's what Styles said about the release of his former O.C. stablemates:

If you guys didn't know, Gallows and Anderson, guys who were like my brothers were released yesterday and that one hurt. That one hurt really bad. Really bad. Umm, the only way I know I can explain this is that these guys are my family and I couldn't take care of my own brothers, you know what I'm saying? Like that's what I feel about it. I'm the eldest. I'm supposed to take care of them and I didn't do that and I feel responsible in some weird way for them being released. It's devastating. I don't know any other way to explain it, like.

AJ Styles also shared his thoughts on the other Superstars that were let go of as part of WWE's cost-cutting measures.

The former WWE Champion went through the full list of Superstars that were released and he specifically spoke about a few talents.

He admitted that it was a weird situation but such an unprecedented business move was expected considering the pandemic and its adverse effects on every walk of life. Styles is just as shocked as all of us and it's truly heartbreaking.

Styles said:

There are also other great wrestlers, I'll go down the list for you here. Kurt Angle, a buddy of mine. Rusev, Drake Maverick, great guy. Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan. Like Eric Young, man, I don't know how he missed the boat. Rowan is another guy like I said was doing great work. Sarah Logan. She was just on TV, was on PPV. Gallows and Anderson on one of the main events of WrestleMania. Mike Chioda This guy has got tenure for sure. So for him, the referee Mike Chioda it sucks. Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English, Lio Rush, Primo and Epico and I'm sure there were some from NXT but I'm not sure if I've seen something on that.

It's just weird like, this stuff is expected with everything going on and I'm as shocked as you are with some of the guys that got released.

With Gallows and Anderson no longer employed by the company, there is a lot of uncertainty with regards to the future of The O.C.

Will AJ Styles recruit new members or have we seen the last of the faction in the WWE? What happens to the Phenomenal One going forward? We did note down a few possibilities for AJ Styles now that he is without The Good Brothers.

Styles is expected to be out of action for some time as he was buried alive by The Undertaker in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

When it comes to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, they have many intriguing options on the table.

Karl Anderson recently teased the return of 'The Machine Gun' moniker and a return to NJPW seems to be on the cards.

Gallows and Anderson are household names in Japan as they were popular names during their time in the Bullet Club.

A move back to NJPW is the most logical decision to make. However, as we stated earlier, the former RAW Tag Team Champions do have options.

All Elite Wrestling has made a habit of signing former WWE Superstars and they wouldn't mind acquiring the services of Gallows and Anderson. Their experience will help the AEW tag team division, which is made up of former Bullet Club members.

Gallows and Anderson were signed by the WWE in 2016 and while they had their moments, the highly-rated tag team never really cemented their place as the faces of WWE's tag team division.

Two unsatisfactory reigns with the titles didn't do justice to their talents as tag team performers.

Nonetheless, Gallows is still 36 while Anderson is 40 and they still have a lot to offer going forward.