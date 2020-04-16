5 Things that can happen to AJ Styles and The O.C. after Gallows and Anderson's WWE release

AJ Styles may also end up joining a top faction on the main roster.

There are a lot of different possibilities for The Phenomenal One.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor could make a formidable team in NXT.

The WWE releases of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have rightfully stunned the WWE Universe. The Superstars player a part in one of the two main events of WrestleMania 36 not too long ago and no one would have expected the company to cut them off.

The departures have now raised various questions regarding the future of The O.C. and AJ Styles.

AJ Styles can't be a one-man stable as such a thing doesn't even exist.

So what will the company do with the Phenomenal One now that his best buddies have unfortunately been shown the door?

There are various ways that the WWE can utilize AJ Styles and make the best out of the grim situation. In this article, we'll take a look at the future possibilities for AJ Styles in the aftermath of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's WWE release.

#5 Replacements for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in The O.C.

So should WWE just erase O.C. from existence? Acting like nothing ever happened would be WWE's way of doing things, however, AJ Styles' faction has potential and the company may not give up on it just yet.

A faction is a tried-and-tested way to put over new Superstars. The Shield is the perfect example. Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory's new alliance fit the model too.

WWE can ideally replace Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with two fresh faces with the idea that they get elevated by being in AJ Styles' presence.

There are plenty of talents in NXT who will benefit from being paired with AJ Styles.

We'd even like to see Styles get established names into his faction. Samoa Joe, Randy Orton and AJ Styles would make one heck of a Super Stable. However, O.C. was built on the idea of AJ Styles being the big star while Gallows and Anderson were his lackeys from the tag team division.

How does the idea of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet turning heel to join The O.C. sound?

There are, of course, countless possibilities that WWE can explore if they wish to keep the stable alive.

AJ Styles is expected to be out for a while as he was technically buried alive which gives WWE the time to cook something up for the Phenomenal One's possible new-look faction.

