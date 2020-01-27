WWE Rumors- Unfortunate backstage news on Paul Heyman and AJ Styles

Lennard Surrao

27 Jan 2020

WWE is expected to have another Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania and one of the names who is heavily rumored to be moved from RAW to SmackDown is AJ Styles.

In his new YouTube video, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed that AJ Styles is surprisingly not on the list of Superstars who Paul Heyman wants to push on RAW.

It was also revealed that Heyman does not have anything planned for the former WWE Champion. It was added that the WWE officials feel that Styles would be more comfortable on the Blue Brand.

It is interesting to note that Styles and The OC have been kept away from the top storylines on the Red Brand, which is a big enough hint regarding the lack of direction for the Phenomenal One.

Here's what Tom revealed in his video:

There has been a lot of speculation recently as to who is on a shortlist of Superstars who Paul Heyman wants to push. Drew McIntyre recently confirmed a report I made on Sportskeeda saying that they have a lot more freedom and Drew McIntyre himself is one of the people getting a push as a result of that.

Not on that list and conspicuous by their absence is AJ Styles, someone who came on the back of a large WWE Championship run, that was ended in the November before the trade. And even though now they have been paired with The OC, AJ Styles has not been so heavily involved in some of the top storylines.

He is a name that is now being suggested that could move back to SmackDown, where it is believed he is more comfortable, and it's believed that Paul Heyman doesn't have anything planned for him at the moment.

Paul Heyman's modus operandi on RAW is easy to understand. The Executive Director of RAW has picked six Superstars who are currently getting pushed on TV and AJ Styles is not one of them. While Styles is a respected figure backstage, the focus is to build new Superstars on RAW.

A move to SmackDown after WrestleMania seems like the best option for Styles, after all, SmackDown is the house AJ Styles built!