WWE Rumors- List of Superstars to get pushed on RAW revealed; 19-year veteran included

Lennard Surrao Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020

Paul Heyman.

RAW is currently in the midst of a rebuilding phase as it's quite evident that WWE is working towards creating new Superstars.

Ever since Paul Heyman took over the job of running Monday Night RAW, the focus has been on telling stories with fresh faces to get these talents over.

Heyman has earmarked six Superstars on RAW for a deserved push, as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

These Superstars include Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo, Andrade, Ricochet and 19-year veteran Drew McIntyre.

These Superstars are Paul Heyman's projects who will get big-time benefits of being under the spotlight.

Meltzer noted the following:

The idea is, you know, Paul Heyman is really high on Buddy Murphy and by having him as a tag team with Rollins, I mean, you can watch this thing evolve and it’s pretty clear

Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Humberto Carrillo, Andrade, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are like his guys. His projects. I mean that’s been the whole theme of the television show, I mean it’s always to get people over, but those are guys who are really being marked to get over.

Buddy Murphy's inclusion in Seth Rollins' heel faction and the RAW Tag Team titles win has been done to help the former Cruiserweight Champion get the rub off of the Beastslayer's star power.

Andrade is the current US Champion and Humberto Carrillo is expected to feud with him in a lengthy programme around the title going forward. Aleister Black's impressive matches and wins against Buddy Murphy has finally positioned him as a Superstar who the fans can take seriously.

Ricochet was a forgotten Superstar until the most recent episode of RAW as the WWE's resident Superhero was booked in an angle with Brock Lesnar. It has been reported in the past that the WWE management plans on being patient with Ricochet and he is indeed a long-term project.

Last but certainly not the least is Drew McIntyre, who has been wrestling since 2001 and is currently in his second stint with the WWE. The Scottish Psychopath was tipped to become a World Champion this time around, however, that has yet to happen due to various reasons.

That could also change in 2020 as WWE may finally get behind the Superstar and give him a top spot on the roster soon.

These are exciting times as the fans will witness WWE's cohesive attempts at making new Superstars. Will they succeed? Well, we trust Paul Heyman on this one.