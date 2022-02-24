AJ Styles could have a storybook ending to his WWE career

It has seemingly been confirmed by several news outlets that AJ Styles has signed a long-term extension with World Wrestling Entertainment. It appears The Phenomenal One will likely finish out his career as an employee of Vince McMahon and WWE.

Often referred to as one of the best performers of the last 20 years, AJ Styles joined the promotion in 2016, and debuted to a raucous ovation at the Royal Rumble. He hasn't looked back since, capturing nearly every major championship that WWE features on their programming. A kid who was once thought to be too small and too 'southern' to ever make it with The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment has grown into a man who has hoisted their flagship title on two occasions.

The high-flying daredevil has defied gravity for years now, but he also defied the odds when it came to being an underdog. Styles was known as 'Mr. TNA' for most of his time with Total Non-Stop Action, as he was the unofficial face of the organization.

#IMPACT20 AJ Styles faced Tiger Mask in a TNA vs. New Japan inter-promotional clash February 7, 2008! AJ Styles faced Tiger Mask in a TNA vs. New Japan inter-promotional clash February 7, 2008! #IMPACT20 https://t.co/0o6obJEebe

He later made a huge name for himself as the leader of The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, before finally inking a deal with the fine folks in Stamford, Connecticut.

Everywhere that AJ Styles has traveled he has managed to end up on top of the mountain, and WWE has been no different

Now a seasoned veteran with over 20 years in the ring, Styles has likely signed his final full-time contract with WWE, especially if the rumors are true that it could be a five-year deal. At 44 years of age, in relatively good health and with his kids getting older, there's reason to believe that the Georgia native may be eyeing retirement before the end of this decade.

That's perfectly his right to do so, as he has already provided us with so many electric and amazing memories over the years. His accomplishments in WWE are enough to make him a certified Hall of Famer.

Those who know Styles will tell you that he has always lived a clean life and has been very astute with how he handles the business side of the wrestling industry. He's always had the guidance of his longtime mentor Bill Behrens to help him along the way, and his common sense approach to handling negotiations with WWE has always been a positive for him. He understands the system, and he knows how to navigate it without stepping on anyone's toes.

While many of his friends and former co-workers have made the jump to AEW or found a home in IMPACT Wrestling, AJ Styles now remains loyal to WWE. He has found a home there, and it has provided him and his family with financial stability for the rest of their lives. Why wouldn't he want to finish out a highly-decorated career in the number one wrestling company in the world?

It seems like the only fitting way for this phenomenal story to end.

How long do you think we will see AJ Styles compete as a full-time performer in WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

