Where does AJ Styles rank among WWE's all-time greatest performers?

When AJ Styles showed up at the 2016 Royal Rumble, no one could have predicted what kind of impact he would have on WWE.

Now a two-time WWE Champion, he's also won the Intercontinental and United States titles several times. Based on his past accolades and his success in WWE, he's surely a future Hall of Famer.

For years, critics have said that Styles would never be signed by WWE because he was "too small and too southern." But the Phenomenal One proved them all wrong, not only by signing with wrestling's largest promotion but also bypassing NXT and going straight to the main roster.

JBL recently stated that he thought Styles was "this generation's Shawn Michaels." That's high praise. The comparison is also valid, and John Leyfield isn't the first person to have made it. HBK was considered the most exciting, most athletic performer of the 1990s. Styles picked up that mantle around 20 years ago and hasn't looked back.

Which begs the question: Where does AJ Styles rank among WWE's best all-around in-ring competitors?

Styles brings a little bit of everything to the table. Aside from his amazing aerial skills, he can grapple as well. He's surprisingly strong for his size. He's more than competent on the microphone and is always in shape. He is also valuable at the merchandise stand, selling tons of items - especially to younger fans.

While a lot of that stuff has nothing to do with what goes on between the ropes, it surely adds to his appeal.

When it comes to pro wrestling, Styles could hold his own with someone like Shawn Michaels. But how does he stack up when you go back in time and compare him to the likes of Ricky Steamboat, Curt Hennig, or Kurt Angle?

It's easy to put AJ Styles in the top five, but could he be number one when it comes to all-time performers in WWE? Or is he lower on the list due to his limited tenure with the company?

Debates like this are always subjective, but it's something to ponder. Just how good is AJ Styles in comparison to the WWE Superstars who came before him?

We will get at least a partial question to that on February 19th, when he steps into the Elimination Chamber with a chance to win his third WWE Championship. We'll see if he can pull a Shawn Michaels act and beat the odds to grab the gold.

What do you think about AJ Styles' time in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

