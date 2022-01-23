"He made everything look so spectacular" – Shawn Michaels heaps praise on WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently went out of his way to credit Mr. Perfect for his performances at the Royal Rumble.

Michaels appeared on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump and spoke about how the Royal Rumble event impacted his career.

Michaels credited WWE legend Mr. Perfect for helping him understand how to become the focus in a Rumble match, where 29 other men were also competing for the same prize. The Heartbreak Kid detailed that he watched Mr. Perfect and learned the in-ring psychology of the 30-man Royal Rumble match:

"Look, I can say this, the first time, it was watching Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig out there in the Rumble, and everything he did, how he made everything look so spectacular. He didn’t win. He never won a Royal Rumble. But he was the first guy I watched to where I realized, oh my goodness, even in this event with 30 other people, you can become the focal point."

Shawn Michaels spoke about his match with Sycho Sid

Michaels also spoke about his 1997 Royal Rumble match with Sycho Sid in front of his home crowd at the Alamo Dome in St. Antonio, TX.

The WWE Hall of Famer said he had the flu during the match, and he was incredibly sick throughout the event. Michaels said he enjoyed working with Sid and putting on a grand show for his hometown crowd.

Shawn Michaels acknowledged that his match with Sid is one of the fondest memories of his career, and he appreciates those bouts much more now than he did when he was on the grind.

