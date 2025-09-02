AJ Styles leaving WWE & 3 other directions The Phenomenal One can go in after losing on RAW

AJ Styles faced Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship this week on RAW. This was his second shot at the coveted title since losing against Dirty Dom at SummerSlam last month. However, The Phenomenal One couldn't make his moment count. Just when victory was in his grasp, El Grande Americano interfered and cost him the match.

Styles seems to be at a dead end now that he has suffered back-to-back setbacks in his quest for the Intercontinental Championship. With his momentum stalled and direction uncertain, fans have been wondering what the future holds for the 48-year-old. Many believe that The Phenomenal One could walk away, as the bitter taste of defeat may have dealt a huge blow to his pride.

Here are four directions for AJ Styles following his recent loss on RAW:

#4. He can seek a fair rematch against Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles lost the Intercontinental Championship match this week on RAW due to interference from El Grande Americano. Had the luchador not interfered, he could have walked away with the gold around his waist. Therefore, Styles could stomp into Adam Pearce's office next week and demand a "fair rematch" against Dominik Mysterio for the coveted title.

The Phenomenal One could ask Pearce to add a suitable stipulation to ensure that he battles Dirty Dom in a fair match free from ringside shenanigans. This could ultimately lead to one last match between both superstars for the Intercontinental Championship. Adam Pearce could make this match official for WWE's upcoming show, Wrestlepalooza.

#3. AJ Styles may feud with El Grande Americano

After what happened this week on RAW, there is a good possibility that AJ Styles could be looking for revenge. He could kick off a fresh feud with El Grande Americano, as the latter robbed him, squandering his opportunity to become Intercontinental Champion. The two superstars could be involved in a heated rivalry that could go on for the coming weeks.

WWE has been putting Americano in the spotlight of late and a feud with Styles could tremendously benefit him. Besides, it could give The Phenomenal One a fresh storyline on RAW as he has been stuck in The Judgment Day vortex for the past month. Therefore, the WWE legend may go right after El Grande Americano following his recent loss to Dominik Mysterio.

#2. He could embrace his heel persona

AJ Styles has been suffering a string of setbacks lately, unable to capture any championship. His most recent defeat on RAW may take a toll on his morale and it could work as a catalyst for change. The Phenomenal One could shed his babyface nature and undergo a shocking character change in the coming weeks on RAW.

Styles may turn heel and adopt a more serious persona. This could revive his character and give him a fresh start on the red brand. Moreover, the former WWE Champion's heel turn could open the doors for endless feuds and storylines on Monday Night RAW. Hence, he could embrace his dark side and embark on a fresh feud on the flagship show.

#1. AJ Styles may temporarily leave WWE

AJ Styles has been one of the most consistent performers in recent months. Following his recent loss, The Phenomenal One could simply walk away from WWE and go on a self-imposed exile. While it may not be a permanent departure, it could be a brief hiatus, allowing the veteran to recharge and recover from in-ring fatigue.

Styles could remain on a break for a month or two before making a comeback to the company. WWE often grants superstars breaks after major shows or transitional periods in storylines to refresh their characters. Hence, the 48-year-old could momentarily walk away for this very purpose following his recent loss on Monday Night RAW.

