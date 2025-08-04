AJ Styles made an illogical rookie mistake at WWE SummerSlam

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:21 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW [Source: Getty]

At WWE SummerSlam, AJ Styles tried to channel his inner Eddie Guerrero in response to Dominik Mysterio attempting to do the same, but in doing so, made a baffling blunder that made absolutely no logical sense whatsoever.

There's a classic trick in wrestling lore, often attributed to the late great Eddie Guerrero, where you toss a chair into your opponent’s hands as the referee is distracted elsewhere, drop to the mat, and play dead just as the referee turns around, hoping the ref assumes your opponent cheated. It’s a clever ploy to steal a DQ win.

So when Dominik tried to do so, it wasn't exactly a surprise, especially considering the connection Eddie and Dom share as well as Dominik's lack of any sort of moral compass. But AJ took it a step further. With Dominik Mysterio already down and the ref distracted, Styles couldn’t just throw the chair at Dom, so he wrapped the chair around his own neck and flopped like he’d taken a decapitating blow. It was brilliant physical comedy, something AJ has done a lot of in his fun feud with Dominik, but it was utterly logically incoherent.

Because even if the referee had bought it and disqualified Dominik, the Intercontinental Championship wouldn’t have changed hands on a DQ anyway. So what exactly was AJ’s endgame? Why was he trying to get Dominik Mysterio disqualified? AJ Styles may still be far and above Dominik in the physical realm of wrestling, but it seems as if 'Unc' has slowed down quite a bit in deviousness.

By trying to out-Eddie Dominik, AJ Styles pulled off a fun visual but made a fundamental error: chasing a DQ win in a title match where that very outcome guarantees he walks away without the belt.

Dominik Mysterio's smarts and lack of moral qualms helped him retain gold

The finish of the match against The Phenomenal One saw Dominik Mysterio again steal the match in Eddie Guerrero-style, even though his win initially seemed to occur courtesy of a lucky happenstance. As AJ Styles had Dominik in the Calf Crusher submission, Mysterio's loose boot caused Styles to pull it off Mysterio's foot and therefore break the hold.

Following the spot, Mysterio eventually regained control of the match and pinned Styles following a Frog Splash. However, in the replays, it was revealed that Mysterio had intentionally loosened his boot just moments before being locked in AJ Styles' Calf Crusher.

This was again a callback to an Eddie Guerrero trick that he had used in his WWE Championship defense against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 20, when Guerrero had loosened his boot as Angle failed to lock in the Ankle Lock and eventually lost the match.

Mysterio seems to have memorised his late, great-attempted-adopted father's moves over the past two decades, and it came in handy 20 years after the custody match he was a prize of at SummerSlam.

So, when it comes to out-Eddying Dominik, that seems like a tough task, even for a veteran like AJ Styles.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Edited by Harish Raj S
