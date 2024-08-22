AJ Styles must interfere in a match involving 1-time champion on SmackDown

Since losing to Cody Rhodes in an "I Quit" Match at Clash at the Castle 2024, AJ Styles has not appeared on WWE programming. Styles' absence from SmackDown has led to speculations about what could be in the cards for The Phenomenal One at this stage of his career.

While Styles still has a lot he can do against some big names on SmackDown, he must look to interfere in a one-time champion's match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The talent in question is the current United States Champion, LA Knight.

On the upcoming episode of the blue show, Knight will defend his United States Championship against Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar. In this article, we will look at reasons AJ Styles must interfere in this match.

AJ Styles is out of the world championship scenario

On SmackDown, AJ Styles became Cody Rhodes' first title challenger after the latter beat Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Styles fought The American Nightmare at Backlash in France and at Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

On both these occasions, Styles suffered defeat. With back-to-back losses against Rhodes, it's almost certain that Styles is out of the world championship scenario until Rhodes holds the gold. That's the reason he could pursue the United States Championship to fulfill his ambition of having a title.

A rivalry with Knight has already been established

Before LA Knight became the United States Champion, he was involved in a feud with AJ Styles, which was settled at WrestleMania 40, where Knight beat Styles. However, it's also important to note that Styles does have victories over Knight too.

In short, they have crossed paths previously, and a rivalry has already been established. By interfering in Knight's match against Santos Escobar, Styles will be able to rekindle his feud with The Megastar. Moreover, The Phenomenal One could earn a US Championship shot.

AJ Styles is most likely on his final run with WWE

While Styles might look as fit as any other superstar on the WWE roster, it's important to note he is 47 years old. Styles has been wrestling for a long time now and he has won several titles across the globe. His current run in the Stamford-based promotion could most likely be his final one.

Hence, WWE could set up the perfect final run for him by booking him to interfere in the United States Championship match on SmackDown, feuding with LA Knight, and potentially winning the title. On the upcoming episode of the blue brand, it will be interesting to see if WWE does something along these lines.

