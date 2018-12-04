AJ Styles News: When Will AJ's Next Contract Expire?

AJ Styles Has Some Interesting Contract Negotiations. How Long Will He Last in The WWE?

What's the story

AJ Styles is currently in ongoing negotiations with WWE in order to come to terms on a new deal. For the time being, AJ has signed a short-term contract, but how long exactly with AJ remain with the WWE?

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles has been with the WWE since 2016, making his debut to a thunderous reaction from the WWE Universe at the Royal Rumble. Since that time, AJ has truly been the "Face That Runs The Place" in terms of the WWE and the SmackDown Live brand.

He is arguably a cornerstone of the company, in terms of the modern era, which is quite an honor for such a short time in the WWE. Having wrestled in TNA (Impact Wrestling), Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and various other promotions before arriving in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, he discussed the WWE's willingness to protect their investments heading into the Road to WrestleMania in 2019, with AJ Styles being one of the key contracts that is up for serious negotiation.

“WWE for some time has been trying to lock in talents to five-year deals. You know the one name that is out there is AJ Styles. His deal isn’t expected to expire until April and if he doesn’t wanna come to terms with WWE or if he wants to kinda look at going to another company and now just AEW, but Impact or Ring Of Honor or Lucha Underground or anybody he can use this to kinda nudge WWE to get a little more money he might not get otherwise although nobody isn’t going to argue AJ Styles deserves the biggest paycheck he can get.” H/T: RingsideNews

What's next:

AJ Styles is currently set to battle Daniel Bryan at WWE TLC on December 16th in a rematch for the WWE Championship.

