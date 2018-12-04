×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AJ Styles News: When Will AJ's Next Contract Expire?

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
182   //    04 Dec 2018, 13:14 IST

AJ Styles Has Some Interesting Contract Negotiations. How Long Will He Last in The WWE?
AJ Styles Has Some Interesting Contract Negotiations. How Long Will He Last in The WWE?

What's the story

AJ Styles is currently in ongoing negotiations with WWE in order to come to terms on a new deal. For the time being, AJ has signed a short-term contract, but how long exactly with AJ remain with the WWE?

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles has been with the WWE since 2016, making his debut to a thunderous reaction from the WWE Universe at the Royal Rumble. Since that time, AJ has truly been the "Face That Runs The Place" in terms of the WWE and the SmackDown Live brand.

He is arguably a cornerstone of the company, in terms of the modern era, which is quite an honor for such a short time in the WWE. Having wrestled in TNA (Impact Wrestling), Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and various other promotions before arriving in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, he discussed the WWE's willingness to protect their investments heading into the Road to WrestleMania in 2019, with AJ Styles being one of the key contracts that is up for serious negotiation.

“WWE for some time has been trying to lock in talents to five-year deals. You know the one name that is out there is AJ Styles. His deal isn’t expected to expire until April and if he doesn’t wanna come to terms with WWE or if he wants to kinda look at going to another company and now just AEW, but Impact or Ring Of Honor or Lucha Underground or anybody he can use this to kinda nudge WWE to get a little more money he might not get otherwise although nobody isn’t going to argue AJ Styles deserves the biggest paycheck he can get.” H/T: RingsideNews


What's next:

AJ Styles is currently set to battle Daniel Bryan at WWE TLC on December 16th in a rematch for the WWE Championship.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan AJ Styles Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time Greatest Faces in WWE history WWE Network
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
WWE News: AJ Styles' WWE return date revealed 
RELATED STORY
5 Things AJ Styles Should Do Before Retiring
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: AJ Styles' Next Opponent Revealed?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: AJ Styles not to be featured going forward?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles joins elite list of WWE Champions
RELATED STORY
5 next possible directions for AJ Styles after losing the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: What does AJ Styles want from new WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles lost the title to Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could defeat AJ Styles for the WWE Title 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge update on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows'...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us