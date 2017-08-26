WWE News: AJ Styles reveals his big Wrestlemania Goals

AJ Styles laid out the goal he has set for himself to achieve in the WWE

by Anirban Banerjee 26 Aug 2017

AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33

What's the story?

AJ Styles in his interview with Channel Guide Magazine revealed his big goals for WrestleMania in the future.

In case you didn't know......

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble 2016. Since then he has had several high profile feuds and matches against John Cena, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens to name just a few.

His first WrestleMania match against Chris Jericho was slightly underwhelming, but his WrestleMania 33 opener against Shane McMahon surprised many fans, some of who even considered it the match of the show.

The heart of the matter

In his interview with Channel Guide Magazine, AJ laid bare the goals he has set for himself for the coming years in WWE.

There is the obvious milestone of main eventing WrestleMania. In the past, I have set things almost out of reach. That way if I reach that goal, then what an amazing trip that was. Then if I don’t, it was kind of out of my reach anyway.

He further went on to say that he has always set big goals for himself which he looks forward to achieving.

What's next?

AJ is a person who has constantly stepped up to the plate, so it wouldn't be the biggest surprise seeing him achieve this goal in the future. Given the state of WWE currently, Styles and Nakamura could be a huge feud that WWE is building towards, and the feud would naturally be one of the marquee matches for Wrestlemania.

WWE however rarely give the main event spot to the regular workers nowadays, with part time workers getting that position on the card(and Roman Reigns). To get in that position AJ would have to prove to the WWE brass that he is worthy of closing the biggest show of the year.

Author's take

WWE has been dependent on part-time performers, giving them the spotlight in WrestleMania in the past few years. This coming year it looks like Brock Lesnar will be in that position up against Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles is the best wrestler in WWE right now though, and they would do well putting him in the main event spot with Nakamura, as that's a match that everyone is definitely interested in.

AJ proved that fans would go nuts about a match between him and Nakamura when they teased it at Money In The Bank earlier this year.

