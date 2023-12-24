AJ Styles' past to haunt him in upcoming triple threat match on SmackDown? Analyzing the likelihood 

On last week's episode of SmackDown, AJ Styles returned to the blue brand and saved Randy Orton and LA Knight from an attack by The Bloodline. However, Styles later surprised the WWE Universe when he also launched an attack on Knight.

Later, on this week's edition of the Friday night show, Styles shared a segment with Orton and Knight in which all three men expressed their desire to face Roman Reigns. That's when SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced a triple threat match two weeks from today, with the winner getting to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

While each man has a great chance to win, there is a possibility that AJ Styles' past may return to haunt him. During the upcoming triple threat match, The OC could interfere and cost AJ Styles the match. The reason behind this can be attributed to the ongoing tension between Styles and The OC, as seen on SmackDown last week.

While the angle is speculative, it would be a good feud to see. Also, it makes sense, given how the Stamford-based promotion did show tension between Styles and The OC, and at some point, fans would want to see them continue this incomplete story.

Wrestling veteran believes working with AJ Styles will help SmackDown Superstar

When AJ Styles returned on SmackDown last week, he helped Randy Orton and LA Knight ward off an attack from The Bloodline. However, things took an unexpected turn when The Phenomenal One proceeded to attack Knight. This attack from Styles sent shockwaves across the WWE Universe.

With this attack, the Stamford-based promotion also teased a potential feud between Styles and Knight. While several fans have their opinion about this potential feud, Matt Morgan believes working with Styles will benefit LA Knight. During an episode of his podcast, Morgan said:

"[He attacked LA Knight, which was surprising.] Which was very surprising. And I'm hopeful for that because that will help LA Knight. If LA Knight can work an AJ Styles match at 'Mania, that's gonna help LA Knight," he said. [1:28:07 - 1:28:17]

After teaming up with the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton, a potential feud against a veteran like Styles would indeed be decent for LA Knight. However, once the feud ends, it will also be good to see Knight get a championship opportunity.

