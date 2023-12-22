LA Knight squaring off against recently-returned major WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40 next April will help The Megastar, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes LA Knight potentially facing AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 40 would help The Megastar.

Last Friday, The Phenomenal One returned to SmackDown after nearly two months of absence. He initially helped Randy Orton and LA Knight counter an attack from The Bloodline. However, the 46-year-old seemingly turned heel as he surprisingly attacked The Megastar before leaving the ring. Some fans have since speculated that Styles would enter a feud with Knight.

During the latest episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan addressed Styles' attack on Knight. He claimed working with The Phenomenal One heading into WrestleMania 40 would help The Megastar:

"[He attacked LA Knight, which was surprising.] Which was very surprising. And I'm hopeful for that because that will help LA Knight. If LA Knight can work an AJ Styles match at 'Mania, that's gonna help LA Knight," he said. [1:28:07 - 1:28:17]

Matt Morgan sent AJ Styles a text message after his return on WWE SmackDown

During the same episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan commented on AJ Styles' recent physical transformation. The 46-year-old looked ripped and in the best shape of his life.

Morgan disclosed that he sent The Phenomenal One a text message following his return to the blue brand to compliment his physique:

"He looked jacked. I texted him. I'm like, 'Dude, you look yolked. I have never seen you this yolked in all my years of knowing you.' He looked really good," he said.

