Former WWE Superstar reveals what he texted AJ Styles following his return on SmackDown

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Dec 22, 2023 01:54 IST
AJ Styles returned to WWE after two months of absence
Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan disclosed what he texted AJ Styles following the latter's return on WWE SmackDown last Friday.

Styles was absent for nearly two months before returning to the Blue Brand last Friday to help LA Knight and Randy Orton against The Bloodline. The 46-year-old then surprisingly attacked The Megastar before leaving the ring. After the show, many fans and experts pointed out Styles' impressive physical transformation. The Phenomenal One looked in the best shape of his life.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan revealed that he texted the former WWE Champion after SmackDown. The former Superstar praised Styles' physique:

"He looked jacked. I texted him. I'm like, 'Dude, you look yolked. I have never seen you this yolked in all my years of knowing you.' He looked really good," he said. [1:27:25 - 1:27:34]
Paul Heyman reacted to AJ Styles' shocking heel turn on SmackDown. Check out the details here.

Bill Apter also praised WWE Superstar AJ Styles' physique

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter addressed AJ Styles' return to SmackDown last Friday. The veteran expressed his admiration for The Phenomenal One's physical appearance.

The legendary journalist pointed out that the 46-year-old looked "sun-tanned" and "cracker jacked."

"I wanna start off talking about the body. Not Jesse, AJ (Styles). Oh my goodness. You people out there probably had the same reaction I did, and probably Dr. Chris, with 'Man, that was cracker jacked.' He was sun-tanned. Man, he was really... He looked better than I have ever seen him. He did not look like that hillbilly kid," he said. [3:18 onwards]
AJ Styles to fight 46-year-old WWE veteran at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential plans as a heel here.

Please credit the Gigantic Pop podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Edited by Ken Cameron
