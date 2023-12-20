Bill Apter believes 46-year-old WWE star looks "better" than ever after blockbuster return (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently reacted to a veteran WWE Superstar's return, expressing his appreciation in his comments.

AJ Styles is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he had been noticeably absent from the active scene ever since he was taken out by Solo Sikoa in a backstage segment on SmackDown. This had led to him being written off TV for the time being, with no return date in sight.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Phenomenal One made his return and attacked Roman Reigns. Surprisingly, he also turned heel as he took down LA Knight as well. Despite the turn of events, most fans are more focussed on how much AJ Styles has buffed up his physique.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter also expressed his amazement regarding AJ's WWE return. He stated:

"I wanna start off talking about the body. Not Jesse, AJ (Styles). Oh my goodness. You people out there probably had the same reaction I did, and probably Dr. Chris, with 'Man, that was cracker jacked.' He was sun-tanned. Man, he was really... He looked better than I have ever seen him. He did not look like that hillbilly kid. " [3:18 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Phenomenal One in WWE.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.