AJ Styles to fight 46-year-old WWE veteran at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential plans as a heel 

AJ Styles recently returned last week on WWE SmackDown after months away. While he allied with Randy Orton against The Bloodline, he may have a different opponent on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

AJ Styles was removed from WWE programming in September after Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked him backstage on SmackDown to ensure that John Cena wouldn't have a partner at the Fastlane event. LA Knight chose to side with The Cenation Leader, and the duo won at the event. However, The Phenomenal One may hold some grudge against the pair.

While it was already noted that he returned to SmackDown and allied with Randy Orton, he did so with Knight, too. However, he attacked The Megastar towards the end, potentially confirming his heel turn. It's possible that Knight and Styles could feud in the lead-up to Royal Rumble, with AJ reasoning that LA took his spot at Fastlane.

After the dust settles between them, Styles can turn his attention to another significant star, John Cena. The Hollywood actor could return to WWE en route to WrestleMania 40 and begin to tease who he could feud with, but AJ will spoil his return by attacking him from behind.

It was noted that John was the person who endorsed Knight, which led to the latter having a title match with Roman Reigns. Styles could also say that Cena replaced him immediately with Knight and quickly forgot about AJ when he was injured.

Which superstar does wrestling veteran feel AJ Styles should face at WrestleMania 40?

Styles and Cena have feuded with each other several times

AJ could feud with anybody en route to the event. However, Bill Apter thinks a feud with Knight at the event is an easy decision.

While on Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran expressed that WWE placed Knight in a feud where it wouldn't be considered a demotion hence, choosing Styles is the right option for WrestleMania.

"Where I think it's gonna go is they needed to find a spot to LA Knight that wasn't a demotion. This is why I think the AJ Styles thing happened tonight. That's the feud - LA Knight, AJ Styles. We're gonna have to have it explained as to why it happened. But I think that's where it's gonna be."

Which top star was John Cena initially rumored to face at WrestleMania 40?

BWE initially reported that Solo Sikoa was planned to be John Cena's opponent for WrestleMania or Royal Rumble. However, plans may have changed since the duo already faced at this year's Crown Jewel.

It would be interesting to see what will eventually happen to The Phenomenal One after his recent return.

