John Cena returned to WWE on SmackDown a few weeks ago. The former WWE Champion has become a staple on the Blue Brand, and is set to remain an active member of the roster for the upcoming months. His last major match was against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. He is reportedly set to face another upcoming star in Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns might be absent from WWE TV, but his cousins have been wreaking havoc. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are picking fights with just about everyone on SmackDown, including legends like AJ Styles and Cena. This week on SmackDown, Cena and Styles joined forces to ward off Uso and Sikoa.

As per BWE(via CSS), a match between The Enforcer and The GOAT is being planned for WrestleMania 40. They also stated that Styles will remain involved in The Bloodline saga up until the Crown Jewel PLE.

''John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa is being looked at for Royal Rumble/WrestleMania. Last one from BWE: “Styles and Bloodline story continues strong towards Saudi show,’ which some are interpreting as a clue as to who Roman Reigns’ will face in his next title defense.''

John Cena and AJ Styles faced The Blooldine in a dark match

After WWE SmackDown, The Champ joined forces with a former adversary as he and Styles united to confront The Bloodline. Their opponents for the night were Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The match materialized following Styles' timely intervention to rescue Cena from a brutal assault by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso during SmackDown. The former WWE Champions emerged victorious in the post-bout showdown.

According to a report from Fightful Select, it has come to light that Jason Jordan was the individual responsible for arranging the match between John Cena and AJ Styles against The Bloodline. Jordan served as the producer overseeing this particular segment.