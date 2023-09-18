John Cena's return to WWE amidst the Writers' Strike has taken on a new look, with The Rock also appearing last week on SmackDown. However, while The Rock had a promo exchange with Theory, Cena had a match on the card after the blue brand went off the air, teaming with AJ Styles. A recent report has revealed the man who was responsible for booking his match - Jason Jordan.

Cena teamed up with an old rival after WWE SmackDown went off the air, where he and Styles took on The Bloodline. The two faced off against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa after the show. This match came about after Styles saved Cena from a beatdown by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso during SmackDown. Cena got the win after the show.

In a report by Fightful Select, it has now been revealed Jordan was responsible for booking John Cena and AJ Styles' match against The Bloodline. The star was the producer in charge for the moment.

Jordan also booked the other dark match on the show, Alpha Academy taking on The Viking Raiders, and a previous tag team match between The Street Profits and LWO.

Now, it appears that John Cena might be set to begin a proper feud with The Bloodline in the coming weeks, but it remains to be seen.

