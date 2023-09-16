Former WWE Champion saves John Cena from The Bloodline on SmackDown

John Cena was the victim of an attack by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the latest episode of SmackDown, but former WWE Champion AJ Styles came to his aid.

Jimmy has been portrayed as a heel since he turned on his brother Jey at SummerSlam and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Two weeks ago on the blue brand, The Cenation Leader was confronted by the former Bloodline member.

The segment ended with the latter being on the receiving end of an Attitude Adjustment in the ring. On SmackDown this week, the 16-time world champion was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller.

During the segment, the Aussie star stated that Cena doesn't want to be an in-ring competitor anymore. He agreed that the latter is the greatest of all time but doesn't think he's anywhere close right now. Waller added that the WWE veteran hasn't been the same since he lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Jimmy Uso then came out, and he agreed with what Grayson Waller said about John Cena. He challenged the former WWE Champion to throw a punch, but out came Solo Sikoa with Paul Heyman. The Enforcer got into Cena's face.

He then grabbed Jimmy and acted like he was going to hit him with the Samoan Spike, but turned around and hit Cena with a superkick. Both Solo and Jimmy began hitting Cena until AJ Styles came out to make the save.

